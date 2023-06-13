Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Cameron Jordan makes fun of rival team’s quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:

Cameron Jordan made fun of Kirk Counsins while speaking at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit.

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the New Orleans Saints are expecting full attendance at minicamp practices.

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra ranked the Saints’ combo of Derek Carr and Chris Olave as the #4 new combo to watch in 2023.

Derek Carr shares how important Michael Thomas was in recruiting him to the Saints.

Alvin Kamra, Will Smith, Marques Colston, Cameron Jordan, and others were named among the top 21st centuy non-QB Saints players.

Mark Ingram shares his thoughts on the current NFL running back market.

Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods and defensive line coach Todd Grantham appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

We mic'd up @camjordan94 at his football camp... you already know it was good content pic.twitter.com/sFAA5Fbvwj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 12, 2023