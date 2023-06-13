 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Cameron Jordan makes fun of rival team’s quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 25 Vikings at Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs ‘slow, right decisions’ as ‘Kirk Cousins’ - NFL

Cameron Jordan made fun of Kirk Counsins while speaking at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit.

Report: Saints ‘expect 100% attendance’ at mandatory minicamp practices - BVM Sports

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the New Orleans Saints are expecting full attendance at minicamp practices.

Derek Carr-Chris Olave Named Among NFL’s Top New Combos - Saints News Network

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra ranked the Saints’ combo of Derek Carr and Chris Olave as the #4 new combo to watch in 2023.

“He was very important” – Derek Carr reveals X-factor that pushed Saints recruitment over the line - Sportskeeda

Derek Carr shares how important Michael Thomas was in recruiting him to the Saints.

Alvin Kamara, Will Smith among New Orleans Saints’ top 21st century non-QBs - Yahoo! Sports

Alvin Kamra, Will Smith, Marques Colston, Cameron Jordan, and others were named among the top 21st centuy non-QB Saints players.

Former Saints RB Mark Ingram speaks out on NFL running back market - A to Z Sports

Mark Ingram shares his thoughts on the current NFL running back market.

Joe Woods, Todd Grantham on Saints Podcast | June 12, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods and defensive line coach Todd Grantham appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

