Fleur-de-Links, June 13: Cameron Jordan makes fun of rival team’s quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs ‘slow, right decisions’ as ‘Kirk Cousins’ - NFL
Cameron Jordan made fun of Kirk Counsins while speaking at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit.
Report: Saints ‘expect 100% attendance’ at mandatory minicamp practices - BVM Sports
NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the New Orleans Saints are expecting full attendance at minicamp practices.
Derek Carr-Chris Olave Named Among NFL’s Top New Combos - Saints News Network
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra ranked the Saints’ combo of Derek Carr and Chris Olave as the #4 new combo to watch in 2023.
“He was very important” – Derek Carr reveals X-factor that pushed Saints recruitment over the line - Sportskeeda
Derek Carr shares how important Michael Thomas was in recruiting him to the Saints.
Alvin Kamara, Will Smith among New Orleans Saints’ top 21st century non-QBs - Yahoo! Sports
Alvin Kamra, Will Smith, Marques Colston, Cameron Jordan, and others were named among the top 21st centuy non-QB Saints players.
Former Saints RB Mark Ingram speaks out on NFL running back market - A to Z Sports
Mark Ingram shares his thoughts on the current NFL running back market.
Joe Woods, Todd Grantham on Saints Podcast | June 12, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods and defensive line coach Todd Grantham appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
MINI CAMP WEEK #Saints | @LaMachinery pic.twitter.com/kvegGk98Oy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 12, 2023
We mic'd up @camjordan94 at his football camp... you already know it was good content pic.twitter.com/sFAA5Fbvwj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 12, 2023
This weekend was filled with a couple of hometown hero youth camps held by @JohnathanAbram1 and @Lonnie30johnson— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 12, 2023
https://t.co/iKxOw6rtOZ
https://t.co/owpZloLgy8
Keep an eye out for #Saints out in their communities this summer leading up to training camp! pic.twitter.com/oUkj9MDywx
