Former Saints wide receiver spotted with Saints coaching staff

From Jon Gruden to Ted Ginn, the New Orleans Saints are bringing in some intriguing resources to help this team gel in the offseason.

Former Saints Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was spotted on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp camp on June 13. The news was first reported by NOF.com reporter Nick Underhill.

Head coach Dennis Allen noted that it was unclear if the former Saint will return in a similar role for training camp.

Ted Ginn Jr is working with the coaching staff — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 13, 2023

Last month, the Saints brought in former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to discuss new elements of the offense under Derek Carr. Perhaps Ginn’s presence suggests a search for insight on better designing the passing attack.

Ted Ginn Jr. has similarities to multiple members of the Saints receiving core who rely on their speed to create space, most notably Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. Not surprisingly, Ginn attended Ohio State University, the same school as current receivers Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.

Former #Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr is here helping with minicamp, DA said it’s another veteran presence who can help with the receivers — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 13, 2023

Ginn retired from the NFL in 2021 after concluding his career with the Chicago Bears. During his tenure with the Saints (2017-2019), the veteran hauled in 100 receptions, 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns. In total, Ginn played in the league for 14 seasons in the NFL.

