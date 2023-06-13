Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are set to try out with the Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are having two wideouts try out for the team this week, per Nick Underhill. Those receivers are Lynn Bowden Jr. and Keke Coutee.

Keke Coutee is a five-year veteran that is most notably known for his time with the Houston Texans. His best year came in 2020 when he caught 33 receptions, 400 receiving yards, and 3 TDs.

Bowden Jr. is a former third-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowden Jr. was considered a versatile WR/HB at the University of Kentucky. He had 1530 rushing yards and 1303 receiving yards in his career. His versatility could prove useful for the Saints. We’ve seen what they’ve done with Taysom Hill.

