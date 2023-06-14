ChatGPT ranks the top five New Orleans Saints of the 2010s

With the rising popularity of AI, we’ve seen programs like ChatGPT rise. This hasn’t stopped AI from reaching the football world. So, we had ChatGPT rank the top five New Orleans Saints of the 2010s. Below are the rankings and the reasoning ChatGPT gave.

1. “Drew Brees (Quarterback): Drew Brees was the heart and soul of the Saints during the 2010s. He set numerous records and led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. Brees’ accuracy, leadership, and ability to read defenses made him one of the best quarterbacks of his era.”

2. “Jimmy Graham (Tight End): Graham was a dominant force at the tight end position for the Saints during the early 2010s. Known for his athleticism and red zone prowess, he was a favorite target of Drew Brees and set several franchise records for receiving yards and touchdowns.”

3. “Marques Colston (Wide Receiver): Colston was a reliable and consistent target for Drew Brees throughout the 2010s. He holds multiple Saints’ franchise records for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.”

4. “Jahri Evans (Guard): Evans was one of the premier offensive guards in the NFL during his time with the Saints. He was a key component of the team’s offensive line and was selected to the Pro Bowl six times in the 2010s.”

5. “Cameron Jordan (Defensive End): Jordan has been a standout defensive player for the Saints since he was drafted in 2011. He consistently generates pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has earned numerous Pro Bowl selections during the decade.”