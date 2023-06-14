Saints Reacts Survey: Which Saints draft pick will make the biggest impact on the defense this season?

The New Orleans Saints made 7 picks in this year's NFL Draft, selecting 3 defensive players in DT Bryan Bresee, DL Isaiah Foskey and DB Jordan Howden. With training camp just around the corner, we will be able to get a good look at these rookies and what we could see from them in the near future. Expectations and hopes are high that they will be able to make an immediate impact on the field but who will be that breakout star?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section. Which Saints draft pick will make the biggest impact on the defense this season?

SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

Vote in this week’s poll and the results will be published later this week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LO846L/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel