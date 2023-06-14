 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 14: Cam Jordan defends Buccaneers wide receiver on social media

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to hold mandatory minicamp for veterans starting today - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints began their mandatory minicamps on July 13th.

Saints Taysom Hill works out at quarterback on day one of Saints minicamp - BR Proud

On day one of Saints minicamp, Taysom Hill worked out as a quarterback and caught passes.

Former Saints wide receiver spotted with Saints coaching staff - Canal Street Chronicles

Former Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was spotted working with the coaching staff during day one of Saints minicamp.

Rod Walker: ‘Hard Knocks’ in New Orleans? Saints players give a hard no to the thought of it - NOLA

Jamaal Williams made it clear that he does not want the Saints to be the subject of “Hard Knocks” for 2023.

PFF ranks Alontae Taylor in the top 5 in the NFL in passer rating allowed in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Focus ranked Alontae Taylor as the #4 cornerback in passing rating allowed in 2022.

New Orleans Saints’ Star Defends Mike Evans on Twitter - Bucs Gameday

Cameron Jordan took to Twitter to defend Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are set to try out with the Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Wide receivers Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are reportedly set to try out with the Saints.

