Fleur-de-Links, June 14: Cam Jordan defends Buccaneers wide receiver on social media

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints began their mandatory minicamps on July 13th.

On day one of Saints minicamp, Taysom Hill worked out as a quarterback and caught passes.

Former Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was spotted working with the coaching staff during day one of Saints minicamp.

Jamaal Williams made it clear that he does not want the Saints to be the subject of “Hard Knocks” for 2023.

Pro Football Focus ranked Alontae Taylor as the #4 cornerback in passing rating allowed in 2022.

Cameron Jordan took to Twitter to defend Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Wide receivers Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are reportedly set to try out with the Saints.

#Saints LB Pete Werner spent notable time with the DBs playing in the slot in position drills at minicamp. Remember seeing him there last training camp guarding Thomas. Piqued my curiosity for sure on who they’ve rotated there so far — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) June 13, 2023