Fleur-de-Links, June 14: Cam Jordan defends Buccaneers wide receiver on social media

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints to hold mandatory minicamp for veterans starting today - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints began their mandatory minicamps on July 13th.
Saints Taysom Hill works out at quarterback on day one of Saints minicamp - BR Proud
On day one of Saints minicamp, Taysom Hill worked out as a quarterback and caught passes.
Former Saints wide receiver spotted with Saints coaching staff - Canal Street Chronicles
Former Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was spotted working with the coaching staff during day one of Saints minicamp.
Rod Walker: ‘Hard Knocks’ in New Orleans? Saints players give a hard no to the thought of it - NOLA
Jamaal Williams made it clear that he does not want the Saints to be the subject of “Hard Knocks” for 2023.
PFF ranks Alontae Taylor in the top 5 in the NFL in passer rating allowed in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
Pro Football Focus ranked Alontae Taylor as the #4 cornerback in passing rating allowed in 2022.
New Orleans Saints’ Star Defends Mike Evans on Twitter - Bucs Gameday
Cameron Jordan took to Twitter to defend Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.
Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are set to try out with the Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Wide receivers Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr. are reportedly set to try out with the Saints.
#Saints LB Pete Werner spent notable time with the DBs playing in the slot in position drills at minicamp. Remember seeing him there last training camp guarding Thomas. Piqued my curiosity for sure on who they’ve rotated there so far— Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) June 13, 2023
"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) June 13, 2023
- Derek Carr on the Saints building chemistry
HANDS @camjordan94 | #Saints pic.twitter.com/LDnE99y9sw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 14, 2023
