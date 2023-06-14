 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed absent on Day 1 of minicamp with a groin injury

He is expected back for the start of training camp next month.

By Tina Howell
NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed was absent on Tuesday for the Saints first day of minicamp. The breakout wide receiver is dealing with groin injury that occurred 2 weeks ago during Saints OTA’s.

Shaheed said sitting out of minicamp is more of a precautionary measure and he will be back for the start of training camp next month.

