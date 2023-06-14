Saints WR Rashid Shaheed absent on Day 1 of minicamp with a groin injury

New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed was absent on Tuesday for the Saints first day of minicamp. The breakout wide receiver is dealing with groin injury that occurred 2 weeks ago during Saints OTA’s.

Rashid Shaheed told me he’s fine but going to play it safe this week with his groin injury. He’ll be back for training camp — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 13, 2023

I talked to Rashid Shaheed in the locker room. Him sitting out is just to be cautious. Really didn't seem all that concerned about this injury. Said it happened about two weeks ago during OTAs. https://t.co/eknfbQVp2O — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) June 13, 2023

Shaheed said sitting out of minicamp is more of a precautionary measure and he will be back for the start of training camp next month.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl