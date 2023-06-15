Saints 2023 season simulation

In the days of modern technology and speculation, there’s a simulation for everything.

Sometimes, Madden will sim a Super Bowl 10,000 times to tell you who will win. You can also look at a football schedule and break it down game by game to determine how you think a team’s season will go.

That’s precisely what I’ve done with the help of PFF’s new season simulator.

Let’s look at the results:

Record: 11-6

Week 1: Tennessee Titans 13-5 L

Week 2: @ Carolina Panthers 29-7 W

Week 3: @ Green Bay Packers 20-10 L

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-7 W

Week 5: @ New England Patriots 13-8 W

Week 6: @Houston Texans 48-24 W

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars 26-10 W

Week 8: @Indianapolis Colts 22-11 W

Week 9: Chicago Bears 34-27 W

Week 10: @ Minnesota Vikings 27-21 W

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Atlanta Falcons 38-0 W

Week 13: Detroit Lions 30-20 L

Week 14: Carolina Panthers 31-10 L

Week 15: New York Giants 17-15 W

Week 16: @ Los Angeles Rams 30-16 W

Week 17: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-20 L

Week 18: Atlanta Falcons 16-13 L

Stats

Derek Carr: 364-580 (63% CMP), 4,495 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs

If this simulation is any indication, the New Orleans Saints will enjoy their new signal caller. Carr’s numbers in this simulation are just incredible, including a 380-yard, five-touchdown game against Houston in Week 6.

Chris Olave: 79 Rec, 1,079 yards, 6 TDs

Olave backs up a stellar rookie season with a strong second year. The ability for Olave to stay healthy for the majority of his first season paid dividends as he became a focal point of this offense and that carried over with his new quarterback as well as with Michael Thomas back in the fold.

Michael Thomas: 44 Rec, 694 yards, 7 TDs

Any production from MT is going to make Saints fans happy. After what has happened with Mike over the last three seasons, if he’s on the field long enough to have 44 catches for 700 yards and 7 touchdowns, the fan base will be ecstatic.

Rashid Shaheed: 39 Rec, 533 yards, 6 TDs

Another player that made an impact as a rookie, Shaheed became the speed threat for the Saints after being undrafted out of Weber State. He’s a deep ball guy that will have the explosive touchdowns at any given moment, so he feels like a great complement to Thomas and Olave.

Alvin Kamara: 297 touches, 1597 total yards, 12 total TDs

Kamara is due for just a MVP type season for New Orleans. In this sim, he racks up just south of 1100 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns while adding nearly 500 through the air. AK has been a dynamic player his entire career, and if this sim is any indication, he may not get suspended after all in 2023.

