Former Saint Delvin Breaux to hold Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend

Former New Orleans Saints CB Delvin Breaux will host a Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend for teens. The 3-day event is 100% free and will focus on mental health as well as physical health for boys and girls ages 11-21.

Registration is on Friday, June 16th at Dillard University Gym in New Orleans, with the event taking place from 7pm to 8:30pm and Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th from 9am to 3pm.

Breaux will also host an event for adults focusing on Mental Health Awareness on Wednesday, June 28th from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Canopy by Hilton in New Orleans.

