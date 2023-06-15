PFF lists Saints as one of the NFL’s most overlooked teams

Pro Football Focus has listed the New Orleans Saints as of the NFL’s most overlooked teams in the NFL.

In the piece, they talk about the immediate upgrade at quarterback with Derek Carr as well as the weakened NFC South division as the biggest factors in the team's quest for success. Along with young stars like Chris Olave and co. to help Carr lead the way for this team.

Who are the most overlooked teams in the NFL entering the 2023 season?@PFF_Gordon ✍️https://t.co/onsNnmcSmW — PFF (@PFF) June 14, 2023

To this point, many outside of the Saints fan base and organization aren’t convinced that the team is a legit contender even with the offseason additions that they’ve made. We all understand why this could be the thought as they’ve missed the postseason two years in a row. But if you factor n the addition of Derek Carr, who is the best quarterback the team has had since Drew Brees with the depth they have built offensively and a defense that has been stout for years, there’s all the reason in the world to think that the team can raise some eyebrows this fall. Especially in a relatively weak NFC South and NFC overall. If most things go accordingly for this team, don’t be surprised to see the Saints as one of the top seeds in the NFC when it’s all said and done.

