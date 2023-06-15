Fleur-de-Links, June 15: Saints wide receiver misses first day of minicamp

New Orleans Saints News:

Rashid Shaheed was absent on the first day of minicamp with a groin injury.

A video of Jamaal Willaims dancing at practice.

Doug Thornton, the VP for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome, has said that the current renovation is the “most dramatic renovation that has ever taken place in the building.”

While Kendre Miller is currently inactive with a knee injury, New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said that he expects Miller to be available for training camp.

Andrus Peat was spotted working with the starting offensive line at minicamp.

Free agent Billy Price was hosted by the Saints at minicamp, along with the previously-reported Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Drew Brees will become a Global Flag Football Ambassador.