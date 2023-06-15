 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 15: Saints wide receiver misses first day of minicamp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed absent on Day 1 of minicamp with a groin injury - Canal Street Chronicles

Rashid Shaheed was absent on the first day of minicamp with a groin injury.

WATCH: Jamaal Williams dances at Saints practice - Yahoo! Life

A video of Jamaal Willaims dancing at practice.

Superdome renovations touted as most significant in its history - WWLTV

Doug Thornton, the VP for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome, has said that the current renovation is the “most dramatic renovation that has ever taken place in the building.”

Saints coach gives injury update on rookie RB Kendre Miller - A to Z Sports

While Kendre Miller is currently inactive with a knee injury, New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said that he expects Miller to be available for training camp.

Saints’ Andrus Peat: Back working with starters - CBS Sports

Andrus Peat was spotted working with the starting offensive line at minicamp.

Saints Host Veteran Free-Agent Center at Mini-Camp - Saints News Network

Free agent Billy Price was hosted by the Saints at minicamp, along with the previously-reported Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Saints legend Drew Brees added as NFL and IFAF Global Flag Football Ambassador - New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees will become a Global Flag Football Ambassador.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...