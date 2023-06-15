Saints make several roster moves

The New Orleans Saints continue to add to their wide receiver room. Signing veteran wide receivers Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden. With Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave nursing injuries, they add depth to the room.

The team also waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

The Saints WR core now looks like this (No Order):

Rashid Shaheed

Chris Olave

James Washington

Michael Thomas

Tre’Quan Smith

A.T. Perry

Keith Kirkwood

Bryan Edwards

Shaquan Davis

Kawaan Baker

KeKe Coutee

Lynn Bowden

We now have nine WR’s fighting for 3 roster spots.

KeKe Coutee played the past two season with the Indianapolis Colts, he had 2 receptions for 2 yards the past two seasons. His best season came in 2020 with the Houston Texans where he had 33 receptions for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lynn Bowden a former third round pick has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. He’s appeared in 11 career games.

Both of these WR’s can also play on punt and kick return.

