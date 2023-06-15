Saints move on from Sterling Moore

According to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill the New Orleans Saints have moved in from former defensive assistant Sterling Moore earlier today. Moore finished his first season as an assistant on the coaching staff after serving as an defensive intern in 2021.

Defensive backs coach Sterling Moore was let go from the Saints coaching staff, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 15, 2023

Before joining the coaching staff Moore played cornerback for 7 seasons in the NFL including his last two with the New Orleans Saints. The former SMU product finished his NFL career with 185 tackles, six interceptions, 41 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In his first season in New Orleans in 2016, Moore appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and registered a career-best 55 tackles (47 solo), two interceptions, a team-leading and career-high 14 passes defensed and a forced fumble. We will have more on this news as the updates come in.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow as well @AlecSalas09