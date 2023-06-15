New Orleans Saints sign former first-round pick, per report

The New Orleans Saints have inked a deal with yet another former Ohio State Buckeye. This former Buckeye is also the 21st pick of the 2018 draft. This player is C Billy Price, who has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

Price comes in as the Saints 7th Buckeye on the roster. He’ll likely find a role as a second-string interior lineman. Price played 11 games last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He started in all 11 of those games.

