Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

SAINTS MINICAMP:

Some players who stood out on the final day of Saints minicamp practice: CB Paulson Adebo and LB Nephi Sewell in both red-zone and two-minute drill coverage. Also FB Adam Prentice with two nice catches in the 2-minute drill, including a TD from Derek Carr. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 15, 2023

Nephi Sewell stood out a lot during preseason last year. I was honestly surprised he didn't crack the 53-Man Roster for Special Teams — WhoDatDavis (@DATsDAVIS) June 15, 2023

QB Derek Carr spent a lot of time talking with rookie Jake Haener at minicamp today, going thru throwing motions and movement in the pocket #Saints pic.twitter.com/uRlPPDLJhY — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 15, 2023

Signings of Lynn Bowden, Keke Coutee, and Billy Price:

Saints reached agreement today with former Bengals’ first-round pick Billy Price, and also signed RB Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023

Adding depth pieces on the Saints roster. — Tiger Den Sports (@tigerdensports) June 15, 2023

Billy & Keke are interesting — ️Spida ️Steve ️ (@ScoobieDoooby) June 16, 2023

Good for Bowden he's a quality player — Samoan SniperGang (@954Canes) June 16, 2023

Releasing Malik Flowers, SaRodorick Thompson, and Yasir Durant:

The Saints have signed wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee.



The team also waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

Minor injuries to Chris Olave & Rashid Shaheed:

Rashid Shaheed told me he’s fine but going to play it safe this week with his groin injury. He’ll be back for training camp — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 13, 2023

Smart move! — Horace L (@rhema120) June 13, 2023

Chris Olave didn’t practice today but he was out here watching and walking around. Also was told nothing to worry about. Minor situation. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 15, 2023

Dennis Allen downplayed Chris Olave’s injury as nothing to worry about, said it’s just a little Achilles inflammation. … Had tape on his right ankle area but watched practice from the sideline. https://t.co/PUnWpI5W2o — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 15, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

