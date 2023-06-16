Saints minicamp full breakdown and notes

The New Orleans Saints have wrapped up their third and final day of mandatory minicamp.

Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore were present to start minicamp after missing all of OTA’s. We got our first look at the Saints new duo... and trio of running backs.

Saints had 100% attendance but during the three-day minicamp there were some absences due to Injuries. Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz, Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave all missed time. Dennis Allen hinted that there was one player they are unsure if they will be ready for training camp. Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave had minor situations that the team is not worried about, Michael Thomas has been working off to the side with the QB’s.

Who stood out? Of the first two days the connection between Derek Carr and Chris Olave was amazing to see. Olave was labeled as minicamp MVP by NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill. Carr hit Olave on multiple big time throws down field. Alontae Taylor also flashed all over the field, he ended day 2 of practice with a pick 6. Paulsen Adebo and Alontae Taylor have been splitting reps at outside corner.

Taysom Hill expects to be more of a pass catcher in the offense. Hill spent time at QB and TE during minicamp but said he expects to have a larger role in the pass offense.

The Saints brought back WR Ted Ginn Jr, but this time as a coach. He helped out the WR’s during practice, Olave spoke on him saying “I looked up to him... He set the standard high”.

During the three-day camp the biggest takeaways were the immediate impact of Derek Carr and the potential of how good this offense can be when healthy and available. Alvin Kamara showed out like he always does; it was a reminder to everyone that when he is available, he will be productive with the right offense around him.

The Saints now get an extended break until training camp. Dennis Allen said he likes where the team is at but expects to add to the roster over the next 5 weeks.

