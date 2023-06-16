 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints receiver suffering from minor injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints sign former first-round pick, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have signed former first-round pick, center Billy Price.

Saints move on from Sterling Moore - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have let go of defensive backs coach Sterling Moore.

Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Issues An Apology To The Raiders - The Spun

Derek Carr has said that the Las Vegas Raiders “didn’t get [his] best.”

Saints make several roster moves - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee and waived offensive lineman Yasir Durant, wide receiver Malik Flowers, and running back SaRodorick Thompson.

Former Saint Delvin Breaux to hold Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend - Canal Street Chronicles

Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will host a Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend.

Saints’ Chris Olave suffers minicamp injury, but there’s a catch - Clutch Points

Chris Olave is reportedly suffering from Achilles tendinitis.

PFF lists Saints as one of the NFL’s most overlooked teams - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Focus has named the Saints the most overlooked team in the NFL.

