Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints receiver suffering from minor injury

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have signed former first-round pick, center Billy Price.

The Saints have let go of defensive backs coach Sterling Moore.

Derek Carr has said that the Las Vegas Raiders “didn’t get [his] best.”

The Saints have signed wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee and waived offensive lineman Yasir Durant, wide receiver Malik Flowers, and running back SaRodorick Thompson.

Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will host a Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend.

Chris Olave is reportedly suffering from Achilles tendinitis.

Pro Football Focus has named the Saints the most overlooked team in the NFL.

