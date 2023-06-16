Fleur-de-Links, June 16: Saints receiver suffering from minor injury

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints sign former first-round pick, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have signed former first-round pick, center Billy Price.
Saints move on from Sterling Moore - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have let go of defensive backs coach Sterling Moore.
Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Issues An Apology To The Raiders - The Spun
Derek Carr has said that the Las Vegas Raiders “didn’t get [his] best.”
Saints make several roster moves - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee and waived offensive lineman Yasir Durant, wide receiver Malik Flowers, and running back SaRodorick Thompson.
Former Saint Delvin Breaux to hold Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend - Canal Street Chronicles
Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will host a Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend.
Saints’ Chris Olave suffers minicamp injury, but there’s a catch - Clutch Points
Chris Olave is reportedly suffering from Achilles tendinitis.
PFF lists Saints as one of the NFL’s most overlooked teams - Canal Street Chronicles
Pro Football Focus has named the Saints the most overlooked team in the NFL.
Saints reached agreement today with former Bengals’ first-round pick Billy Price, and also signed RB Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023
The Saints have signed wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023
The team also waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson.
Taysom on what it's like being teammates with @jswaggdaddy again@BYUfootball | #Saints pic.twitter.com/E0HGJUq6DZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 15, 2023
Loading comments...