Getting to know the 3 newest Saints

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their three-day minicamp on Thursday and followed it up by making a few roster moves. After Thursday’s practice was over, Mike Triplett announced the Saints officially signed two veteran receivers, Keke Coutee and Lynn Bowden. To make space on the roster, they released WR Malik Flowers, RB SaRodorick Thompson and OL Yasir Durant.

Coutee is a 26-year old WR who began his career with the Houston Texans before joining Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Coutee put together a couple solid seasons in Houston, recording 88 receptions for 941 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to replicate his production in Indianapolis, logging just two catches for 25 yards his last two seasons. At best, Coutee can be a role player on offense and special teams, but it’s hard to find a spot on the roster for him with guys like Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Bryan Edwards, A.T Perry and Trequan Smith ahead of him.

The other veteran WR the Saints brought in is Lynn Bowden. The former third round pick hasn’t found his footing in the NFL. In 2020, he played 10 games and caught 28 balls for 211 yards. He missed all of 2021 after being placed on IR with a hamstring injury, and in 2022 he landed in New England. There, he appeared in just one game where he didn’t even get one target.

Bowden was a dynamic playmaker at Kentucky. He played both WR and RB in college, and he totaled 114 catches for 1,303 yard and four touchdowns to go along with 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.4 YPC in his collegiate career. Bowden’s versatility gives him a chance to make the 53-man roster, but he also feels like a long shot to make the final roster.

Later in the afternoon on Thursday, Nick Underhill reported the Saints signed Center Billy Price to fill their last roster spot.

Price has spent time in Cincinnati, New York and Arizona before landing in New Orleans. In five seasons, he’s appeared in 69 games, starting in 45 of them. With offensive line depth being a big need for the Saints, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Price make the final roster. Hopefully, Price can come in and challenge Cesar Ruiz at center. I don’t think Price will take Ruiz’s spot as the starter, but a little camp battle can’t hurt.

