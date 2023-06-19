Saints Reacts Survey Results: Which Saints draft pick will make the biggest impact on the defense this season?

Last week, we asked New Orleans Saints fans which Saints draft pick will make the biggest impact on the defense this season? The results are in and 52% of Saints fans said DT Bryan Bresee. Obviously, the expectations are high for the 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year this season, who was drafted by the Saints in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft. (29th overall)

Earlier this month, we got our first glimpse of him during the first week of the Saints OTA’s, when Bresee received first team reps on the d-line during drills. Saints training camp starts at the end of July so we will get a better look at Breese and all of their draft picks later next month.

