Saints DT Malcolm Roach holds football camp for kids

On Saturday, June 17th, New Orleans Saints DT Malcolm Roach held a football camp for more than 300 kids at Doug Williams Stadium at the Louisiana Leadership Institute in Baton Rouge. The event was free for children ages 6-10, 11-13, and 14-18.

Roach told WAFB News, “I want every kid to leave this camp just knowing that they are loved, football aside, I feel like a lot of kids struggle with just knowing there are loved and knowing that people are there for them. I want those kids to know that these adults and their parents are here for them, and they love and support them. I told them to never stop dreaming. You can never dream too big. Cause I am a living testimony that dreams come true and I just want them to know that.”

Roach is a Baton Rouge native, who attended Madison Prep Academy where he was coached by his father, Mike Roach and was a 4-time all-state selection. He played 4 years for the Longhorns at University of Texas in Austin. Roach was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in April 2020.

