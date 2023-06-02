Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

SAINTS OTA’s:

Saints just wrapped their fourth OTA practice (the second open to media). WR Rashid Shaheed looked great in a limited sample size of full-team and 7-on-7 drills, including a deep catch behind the defense in 11-on-11 and a one-handed catch in stride near the line. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 30, 2023

#Saints LB Demario Davis was present at today’s OTA practices. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 30, 2023

Had a fun chat with Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener after today's OTA workout. He said he finally got a little free time this weekend and was able to play a round at @TPCLouisiana. First time on the course. Shot a 73. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 30, 2023

Signing of Jesse James:

The Saints have signed veteran TE Jesse James. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 31, 2023

Newest Saints veteran signee Jesse James is a huge target Tight End and brings 63 NFL starts with him to New Orleans.

Solid blocker and short/intermediate passing target..

Adds depth and experience to the Saints TE spot.

Below is my 2015 write up on him for my draft guide. pic.twitter.com/s7HZH1r5aB — Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) June 1, 2023

The newest New Orleans Saint, Jesse James pic.twitter.com/90fWkuB0mN — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) June 1, 2023

Jesse James is heading to New Orleans. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/3NZkyUeBUC — theScore (@theScore) May 31, 2023

Jabari Greer named to Saints HOF:

Congrats to a hall of fame human, now Hall of Fame Saint @Jabari_Greer https://t.co/riVbR17wCm pic.twitter.com/vsaa4FLVfR — Alex Restrepo (@Repo) June 2, 2023

JABARI!!! Best CB on the saints for a while and Super Bowl champ. Also Thanks for the picture! This was around 10-12 years ago pic.twitter.com/UCmIrWeDaR — Snake Eater (@SnakeEater_MCOC) June 1, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.