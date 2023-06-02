Mickey Loomis says Cam Jordan will be a Saint for life

Cam Jordan inked a three-year, 52.5-million-dollar extension back in 2019 to remain with the New Orleans Saints through the 2023 season. So far, the Saints and Jordan haven’t reached a new extension, but Mickey Loomis hinted that a new deal could be coming soon.

#Saints GM Mickey Loomis says Cam Jordan will play for the Saints #as long as he wants, then go into their Ring of Honor:



“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can. Then when the time comes, his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and… pic.twitter.com/SPeno5lC4X — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 31, 2023

Jordan’s contract is set to expire after the conclusion of the 2023 season, but the Saints have no plans of letting their all-time sack leader walk. On an interview on SiriusXM, Loomis said that Jordan is “going to play for us for as long as he wants.”

Loomis didn’t stop there, he also added that when Jordan hangs it up, he will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and any other honors that a player of his caliber earns.

Loomis and the Saints selected Jordan with the 24th pick back in 2011. Since being drafted, Jordan has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He is the only player in NFL history to record 7+ sacks in 11 straight seasons and should be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame when he retires.

In 12 seasons, Jordan has accumulated 639 tackles, 115.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles for the Saints. In the week 17 matchup against the Eagles last season, Jordan surpassed Saints legend Rickey Jackson to become the Saints all-time sack leader.

Jordan has meant as much to the Saints and New Orleans community as any Saints player ever. On the field, he is one of the greatest Saints ever, but his work in the community has not gone unnoticed.

He has been the Saints nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year two times in 2017 and 2021. He founded a non-profit charity, God Iz Love, an organization that helps better the lives of the youth in the community. He’s also donated money to food banks, hurricane relief programs and so much more.

There was some speculation that with the Saints cap situation, Jordan might not be on the roster after his contract expires next offseason. I don’t think many Saints fans could see Jordan playing for another team next season, and I’m glad Loomis feels the same way. Jordan will be a Saint for as long as he plays, and even after he retires, he will be a Saint for life.

