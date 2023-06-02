Fleur-de-Links, June 2: Legendary Saints cornerback part of 2023 Hall of Fame class

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints legend Jabari Greer has been announced as part of the 2023 Saints Hall of Fame class.

Jabari Greer offers words of wisdom to the Saints team following the announcement that he will be joining the Hall of Fame.

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen names Frank Clark as a defensive end free agent that would fit the Saints.

Dennis Allen speaks highly of Derek Carr’s football intelligence in an interview.

The Saints have dropped their lawsuit against the team’s insurers.

The full details of Jon Gruden’s visit the with Saints have been revealed.

According to Fobes Betting, the Saints have the best chances of winning the NFC South in 2023.

Congrats to @Jabari_Greer on heading to the #Saints Hall of Fame! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/btcq9fQV9m — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023

Congrats to longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson - the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award winners for their vast contributions to the #Saints organization! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/fWeItAVeDl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023