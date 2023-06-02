Fleur-de-Links, June 2: Legendary Saints cornerback part of 2023 Hall of Fame class

New Orleans Saints News:
Jabari Greer to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame - WGNO
New Orleans Saints legend Jabari Greer has been announced as part of the 2023 Saints Hall of Fame class.
Dennis Allen & Jabari Greer address the team at practice after Saints Hall of Fame announcement - New Orleans Saints
Jabari Greer offers words of wisdom to the Saints team following the announcement that he will be joining the Hall of Fame.
NFL Expert Believes Free-Agent Defensive End Fits The Saints - Saints News Network
ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen names Frank Clark as a defensive end free agent that would fit the Saints.
Dennis Allen praises Saints QB Derek Carr’s intelligence - Yahoo! News
Dennis Allen speaks highly of Derek Carr’s football intelligence in an interview.
New Orleans Saints Drop Hurricane Ida Coverage Suit - Law 360
The Saints have dropped their lawsuit against the team’s insurers.
Details Leaked Regarding Jon Gruden’s Involvement With Saints - Heavy
The full details of Jon Gruden’s visit the with Saints have been revealed.
NFC South Odds: Win Totals & Team Previews For 2023 Season - Forbes
According to Fobes Betting, the Saints have the best chances of winning the NFC South in 2023.
Congrats to @Jabari_Greer on heading to the #Saints Hall of Fame! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/btcq9fQV9m— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023
Congrats to longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson - the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award winners for their vast contributions to the #Saints organization! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/fWeItAVeDl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023
Newest Saints veteran signee Jesse James is a huge target Tight End and brings 63 NFL starts with him to New Orleans.— Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) June 1, 2023
Solid blocker and short/intermediate passing target..
Adds depth and experience to the Saints TE spot.
Below is my 2015 write up on him for my draft guide. pic.twitter.com/s7HZH1r5aB
