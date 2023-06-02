 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 2: Legendary Saints cornerback part of 2023 Hall of Fame class

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Jabari Greer to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame - WGNO

New Orleans Saints legend Jabari Greer has been announced as part of the 2023 Saints Hall of Fame class.

Dennis Allen & Jabari Greer address the team at practice after Saints Hall of Fame announcement - New Orleans Saints

Jabari Greer offers words of wisdom to the Saints team following the announcement that he will be joining the Hall of Fame.

NFL Expert Believes Free-Agent Defensive End Fits The Saints - Saints News Network

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen names Frank Clark as a defensive end free agent that would fit the Saints.

Dennis Allen praises Saints QB Derek Carr’s intelligence - Yahoo! News

Dennis Allen speaks highly of Derek Carr’s football intelligence in an interview.

New Orleans Saints Drop Hurricane Ida Coverage Suit - Law 360

The Saints have dropped their lawsuit against the team’s insurers.

Details Leaked Regarding Jon Gruden’s Involvement With Saints - Heavy

The full details of Jon Gruden’s visit the with Saints have been revealed.

NFC South Odds: Win Totals & Team Previews For 2023 Season - Forbes

According to Fobes Betting, the Saints have the best chances of winning the NFC South in 2023.

