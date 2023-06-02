Former Saints CB Jabari Greer named to the Saints Hall of Fame

The New Orleans Saints have announced that former cornerback Jabari Greer will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame later this year.

Congrats to @Jabari_Greer on heading to the #Saints Hall of Fame! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/btcq9fQV9m — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023

Greer was signed by the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2009. He played five seasons in New Orleans from 2009-2013, for a total of 63 games with 60 starts, recording 290 stops (227 solo), 68 passes defended, 9 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovery. Greer tore his ACL in November 2013, in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He would later announce his retirement from football on September 11th, 2014.

10 years was a blast! Thank You Lord! #retirement — Jabari Greer (@Jabari_Greer) September 11, 2014

Greer will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during the weekend of December 8th-10th in conjunction with the Saints home game against the Carolina Panthers in Caesars Superdome on December 10th.

Jabari Greer very emotional as he speaks, “I am in awe and in gratitude and utmost humility of what God has done in my life.” #Saints — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 1, 2023

