Former Saints CB Jabari Greer named to the Saints Hall of Fame

Greer played 5 seasons in New Orleans.

By Tina Howell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have announced that former cornerback Jabari Greer will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame later this year.

Greer was signed by the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2009. He played five seasons in New Orleans from 2009-2013, for a total of 63 games with 60 starts, recording 290 stops (227 solo), 68 passes defended, 9 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovery. Greer tore his ACL in November 2013, in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He would later announce his retirement from football on September 11th, 2014.

Greer will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during the weekend of December 8th-10th in conjunction with the Saints home game against the Carolina Panthers in Caesars Superdome on December 10th.

To learn more about the Saints Hall of Fame, go to New Orleans Saints Hall Of Fame | Representing and honoring the history of the New Orleans Saints NFL franchise.

