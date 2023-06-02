Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award

The New Orleans Saints have announced that videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson have been chosen to receive the 2023 Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award.

Congrats to longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson - the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award winners for their vast contributions to the #Saints organization! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/fWeItAVeDl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023

The Joe Gemelli “Fleur De Lis Award” was created in 1989 and is named after the late Joe Gemelli, who was the founder of the Touchdown Club of New Orleans. It is awarded to individuals for their significant contributions to the New Orleans Saints and support of the franchise.

Both Paretti and Parkinson are being honored for their roles in capturing the Saints through their highly respected video skills for WDSU and WWL for over 50 years combined.

They will be recognized by the Saints Hall of Fame along with former Saints cornerback Jabari Greer during the weekend of December 8th-10th in conjunction with the Saints home game against the Carolina Panthers in Caesars Superdome on December 10th.

To learn more about the Saints Hall of Fame, go to New Orleans Saints Hall Of Fame | Representing and honoring the history of the New Orleans Saints NFL franchise.

