Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Taysom Hill speaks on his role in 2023 season

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints WR room to have a Palm Beach County feel - Yahoo! News
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry and current veteran receiver Tre’Quan Smith met and learned that they were both from Palm Beach.
Saints Backup QB Situation Evaluated by Former NFL Coach - Saints News Network
Former NFL head coach Marty Mornhinweg ranked Jamies Winston as the #7 backup quarterback in the NFL.
Salary cap space for every NFL team (including the Saints) - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints currently have $14,243,112 in salary cap space.
New Orleans Saints Are Expanding The Role Of Taysom Hill In 2023 - Yardbreaker
In a recent interview, Taysom Hill said that he will be “doing more as . . . a receiver.”
New Vikings Defender Named as Possible First-Time Pro Bowler in 2023 - Inside the Vikings
Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport has been named as a possible Pro Bowler for 2023.
Cameron Jordan Addresses Saints Extension Talks - Pro Football Rumors
Cameron Jordan shares his desire to remain a Saints player for his entire career.
Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 2 - New Orleans Saints
A breakdown of the renovations planned for Saints fans to expect in 2024.
This QB has led the most game-winning drives (28) since 2016.— NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2023
Who is new @Saints QB1, @DerekCarrQB? pic.twitter.com/rs9BmarXQz
83 days until our home opener!⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Ujp1UrALqg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 19, 2023
Drew et Brittany Brees en France #Saints | @NFLFrance pic.twitter.com/SdwjDa0Igv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 19, 2023
Loading comments...