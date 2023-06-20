 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Taysom Hill speaks on his role in 2023 season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints WR room to have a Palm Beach County feel - Yahoo! News

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry and current veteran receiver Tre’Quan Smith met and learned that they were both from Palm Beach.

Saints Backup QB Situation Evaluated by Former NFL Coach - Saints News Network

Former NFL head coach Marty Mornhinweg ranked Jamies Winston as the #7 backup quarterback in the NFL.

Salary cap space for every NFL team (including the Saints) - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints currently have $14,243,112 in salary cap space.

New Orleans Saints Are Expanding The Role Of Taysom Hill In 2023 - Yardbreaker

In a recent interview, Taysom Hill said that he will be “doing more as . . . a receiver.”

New Vikings Defender Named as Possible First-Time Pro Bowler in 2023 - Inside the Vikings

Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport has been named as a possible Pro Bowler for 2023.

Cameron Jordan Addresses Saints Extension Talks - Pro Football Rumors

Cameron Jordan shares his desire to remain a Saints player for his entire career.

Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 2 - New Orleans Saints

A breakdown of the renovations planned for Saints fans to expect in 2024.

