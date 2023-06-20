Fleur-de-Links, June 20: Taysom Hill speaks on his role in 2023 season

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry and current veteran receiver Tre’Quan Smith met and learned that they were both from Palm Beach.

Former NFL head coach Marty Mornhinweg ranked Jamies Winston as the #7 backup quarterback in the NFL.

The Saints currently have $14,243,112 in salary cap space.

In a recent interview, Taysom Hill said that he will be “doing more as . . . a receiver.”

Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport has been named as a possible Pro Bowler for 2023.

Cameron Jordan shares his desire to remain a Saints player for his entire career.

A breakdown of the renovations planned for Saints fans to expect in 2024.

