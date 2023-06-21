Fleur-de-Links, June 21: Details of Michael Thomas contract emerge

New Orleans Saints News:

A look at Michael Thomas’ incentive-filled contract.

Michael Thomas reportedly did not want to test free agency after reworking his deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in 2023.

NFL analyst Adam Schein says that Derek Carr is a perfect fit for the Saints.

The Saints linebacker corps was named the 4th best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Saints assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson has reportedly landed a job as an analyst Tennessee.

Cameron Jordan speaks about the inspiration he received from his father, who also played in the NFL.

Senator John Neely Kennedy announced that the King of the 2024 Ball will be Drew Brees.

Happy birthday to Saints Legend & current VP of Player Engagement, Fred McAfee! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/bFMhCck5jg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 20, 2023