Fleur-de-Links, June 21: Details of Michael Thomas contract emerge

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints WR Michael Thomas’ new contract details revealed - A to Z Sports

A look at Michael Thomas’ incentive-filled contract.

Michael Thomas Did Not Aim To Test Free Agency; Latest On WR’s Saints Deal - Pro Football Rumors

Michael Thomas reportedly did not want to test free agency after reworking his deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in 2023.

NFL Analyst Comments On Derek Carr’s Fit With Saints - The Cold Wire

NFL analyst Adam Schein says that Derek Carr is a perfect fit for the Saints.

Saints’ linebackers get tip of the hat from PFF - A to Z Sports

The Saints linebacker corps was named the 4th best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Cory Robinson, New Orleans Saints assistant, reportedly lands at SEC program as analyst - Saturday Down South

Saints assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson has reportedly landed a job as an analyst Tennessee.

Saints: Cam Jordan’s work ethic inspired by father who played in the NFL - A to Z Sports

Cameron Jordan speaks about the inspiration he received from his father, who also played in the NFL.

Drew Brees namded Washington Mardi Gras King for 2024 - Outkick

Senator John Neely Kennedy announced that the King of the 2024 Ball will be Drew Brees.

