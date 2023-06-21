Fleur-de-Links, June 21: Details of Michael Thomas contract emerge

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints WR Michael Thomas’ new contract details revealed - A to Z Sports
A look at Michael Thomas’ incentive-filled contract.
Michael Thomas Did Not Aim To Test Free Agency; Latest On WR’s Saints Deal - Pro Football Rumors
Michael Thomas reportedly did not want to test free agency after reworking his deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier in 2023.
NFL Analyst Comments On Derek Carr’s Fit With Saints - The Cold Wire
NFL analyst Adam Schein says that Derek Carr is a perfect fit for the Saints.
Saints’ linebackers get tip of the hat from PFF - A to Z Sports
The Saints linebacker corps was named the 4th best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Cory Robinson, New Orleans Saints assistant, reportedly lands at SEC program as analyst - Saturday Down South
Saints assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson has reportedly landed a job as an analyst Tennessee.
Saints: Cam Jordan’s work ethic inspired by father who played in the NFL - A to Z Sports
Cameron Jordan speaks about the inspiration he received from his father, who also played in the NFL.
Drew Brees namded Washington Mardi Gras King for 2024 - Outkick
Senator John Neely Kennedy announced that the King of the 2024 Ball will be Drew Brees.
Sproles & Screens. Name a better combo@NFLLegacy | @DarrenSproles— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 20, 2023
https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/s42ZnWHllY
Happy birthday to Saints Legend & current VP of Player Engagement, Fred McAfee! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/bFMhCck5jg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 20, 2023
"Always keep that dream alive and never let anyone tell you that you can't make it."— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 20, 2023
Baton Rouge native @Officialmalcr32 hosted his First Elite Football Camp in his hometown over the weekend, free for kids of all ages pic.twitter.com/ov5WqVyaik
