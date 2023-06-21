Drew Brees to reign as the 2024 Washington Mardi Gras King

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees will reign as the King of the 2024 Washington Mardi Gras ball. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, chair of the 75th Washington Mardi Gras made the announcement on Tuesday.

“This is one of the greatest celebrations for the state of Louisiana each year. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the great culture and tradition we share as a state with our nation’s leaders in our nation’s capital. It’s an absolute honor to be chosen as the King for the 75th anniversary of Washington Mardi Gras. This year will be one to remember!” Brees said via a press release on the krewe’s website.

This is not Brees’ first experience serving as Mardi Gras royalty. In 2010, he was the King of Bacchus, one of New Orleans’ biggest Mardi Gras parades.

Washington Mardi Gras is an annual celebration entering its 75th year. The origin of the festivities dates back to the 1940’s, when Louisiana business leaders sought to bring a taste of Mardi Gras to its homesick Louisiana Congressional delegation and staffers during the Carnival season. The multi-day event and its signature costume ball and parade has been operating for 68 of those years under the direction of “The Mystick Krewe of Louisianans.” The krewe is a non-profit organization and the official sponsor of the ball.

​The 2024 ball will be held on Wednesday, January 24th, at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

To learn more about the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians and read the full press release go to 2024 Krewe | mkofl

