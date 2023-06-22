Fleur-de-Links, June 22: Cameron Jordan expects to take the Saints to the Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints DE Cameron Jordan: ‘I expect to take Derek Carr’ back to Las Vegas for run at Super Bowl LVIII - NFL
Cameron Jordan said that he expects to take Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl this season.
Saints Top Remaining Need According to a National Publication - Saints News Network
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra named the defensive line as the Saints biggest need.
SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan - Baltimore Ravens
Saints safety Jonathan Abram and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith are part of the week-long NFL-USO Tour in Japan.
Fantasy Football: Is Alvin Kamara worth the risk given his legal situation? - The Huddle
A look at whether or not Alvin Kamara should be picked up in fantasy football leagues for this season due to his legal troubles.
The richest person in Louisiana is New Orleans royalty and ‘Who Dat’ legend, Forbes says - Sun Herald
Saints owner Gayle Benson is the richest person in Louisiana.
Taysom Hill deserves quarterback snaps for New Orleans | Locked on Saints - WWLTV
An argument for why Taysom Hill should take snaps at quarterback this season, despite the major signing of Derek Carr and the continued presence of Jameis Winston on the roster.
Derek Carr starts over with Saints, hopes to ‘just make it football again’ - Fox Sports
Derek Carr speaks on his desire to connect his Saints teammates and get back to playing football.
The Saints Rookies take on New Orleans: Part Two ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/TjdL680DEg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2023
"I expect the Super Bowl, I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas."@Saints DE @CamJordan94 talked to us about how the goal is the same heading into the 2023 season.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2023
VIDEO | #Saints | #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/2oBH2yr0Ej
This year’s keynote speaker for the Universities of Louisiana Black Male Summit @mathieu_era⚜️ speaking on the people he surrounds himself with, how he views success, and his “why” behind being so involved in the community. Thank you Tyrann!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2023
https://t.co/e9X4sFWzNB pic.twitter.com/wJLmLSpETu
Loading comments...