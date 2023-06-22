 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 22: Cameron Jordan expects to take the Saints to the Super Bowl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: ‘I expect to take Derek Carr’ back to Las Vegas for run at Super Bowl LVIII - NFL

Cameron Jordan said that he expects to take Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl this season.

Saints Top Remaining Need According to a National Publication - Saints News Network

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra named the defensive line as the Saints biggest need.

SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan - Baltimore Ravens

Saints safety Jonathan Abram and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith are part of the week-long NFL-USO Tour in Japan.

Fantasy Football: Is Alvin Kamara worth the risk given his legal situation? - The Huddle

A look at whether or not Alvin Kamara should be picked up in fantasy football leagues for this season due to his legal troubles.

The richest person in Louisiana is New Orleans royalty and ‘Who Dat’ legend, Forbes says - Sun Herald

Saints owner Gayle Benson is the richest person in Louisiana.

Taysom Hill deserves quarterback snaps for New Orleans | Locked on Saints - WWLTV

An argument for why Taysom Hill should take snaps at quarterback this season, despite the major signing of Derek Carr and the continued presence of Jameis Winston on the roster.

Derek Carr starts over with Saints, hopes to ‘just make it football again’ - Fox Sports

Derek Carr speaks on his desire to connect his Saints teammates and get back to playing football.

