Fleur-de-Links, June 22: Cameron Jordan expects to take the Saints to the Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints News:

Cameron Jordan said that he expects to take Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl this season.

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra named the defensive line as the Saints biggest need.

Saints safety Jonathan Abram and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith are part of the week-long NFL-USO Tour in Japan.

A look at whether or not Alvin Kamara should be picked up in fantasy football leagues for this season due to his legal troubles.

Saints owner Gayle Benson is the richest person in Louisiana.

An argument for why Taysom Hill should take snaps at quarterback this season, despite the major signing of Derek Carr and the continued presence of Jameis Winston on the roster.

Derek Carr speaks on his desire to connect his Saints teammates and get back to playing football.

The Saints Rookies take on New Orleans: Part Two ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/TjdL680DEg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2023

"I expect the Super Bowl, I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas."@Saints DE @CamJordan94 talked to us about how the goal is the same heading into the 2023 season.



VIDEO | #Saints | #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/2oBH2yr0Ej — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2023