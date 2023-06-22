Saints’ first training camp practice to be held on July 26th

The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 26th.

An official announcement with practice dates and times will be made at a later date by the team.

Saints are holding their first training camp practice on July 26. Not padded for three days. Open practices will be announced in early July. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 22, 2023

Veteran players will report to camp on Monday, July 24th with the team conducting their conditioning tests on Tuesday, July 25th. Rookie players will report a week earlier. The team’s first practice (jerseys only) will be on Wednesday, July 26th.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all your updates on training camp as they become available.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel