Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Saints announce first training camp date

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints’ first training camp practice to be held on July 26th - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have announced July 26th as the first training camp date.

Demario Davis, Pete Werner Among NFL’s Top Duos According to PFF - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus named the linebacker duo of Demario Davis and Pete Werner as the 4th best linebacker duo in the NFL.

Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 3 - New Orleans Saints

A further look at the renovations coming to the Caesars Superdome in 2024.

