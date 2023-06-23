Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Saints announce first training camp date

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints’ first training camp practice to be held on July 26th - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have announced July 26th as the first training camp date.
Demario Davis, Pete Werner Among NFL’s Top Duos According to PFF - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus named the linebacker duo of Demario Davis and Pete Werner as the 4th best linebacker duo in the NFL.
Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 3 - New Orleans Saints
A further look at the renovations coming to the Caesars Superdome in 2024.
The rookies went around to go to Dragos, a second line to Vue New Orleans, see the Superdome, & finish the day with Hansen’s sno-balls ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/cg6SQWlq88— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2023
#Saints TEs @juwanplease and @fhmoreau checking in from @te_university pic.twitter.com/aEGJs73wm9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 21, 2023
Here’s how Wil Lutz can earn $750,000 in incentives after reworking his contract, per source.— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) June 20, 2023
FG%
85% — $125K
90% — $125K
Total possible = $250K
FG% from 40-49 yds
83% — $125K
88% — $125K
Total possible = $250K
Total points
137 — $125K
143 — $125K
Total possible =$250K#Saints
