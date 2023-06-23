Fleur-de-Links, June 23: Saints announce first training camp date

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have announced July 26th as the first training camp date.

Pro Football Focus named the linebacker duo of Demario Davis and Pete Werner as the 4th best linebacker duo in the NFL.

A further look at the renovations coming to the Caesars Superdome in 2024.

The rookies went around to go to Dragos, a second line to Vue New Orleans, see the Superdome, & finish the day with Hansen’s sno-balls ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/cg6SQWlq88 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 22, 2023