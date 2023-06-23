Cam Jordan has big expectations for the Saints this season

New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan has big expectations for his new QB Derek Carr and the Saints this season. While appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week, Jordan was asked what his expectations are for this year. Jordan said, I’m trying to win each and every game that we play. My expectation is 21-0, 22-0 whatever it takes to get to a Super Bowl.” Jordan later adding, “I expect the Super Bowl. I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Carr previously spent 9 seasons with the Raiders, who moved to Las Vegas in 2022, before signing a 4-year deal with the Saints in March.

Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th, 2024.

