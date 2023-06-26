Saints Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau attend TE University

New Orleans Saints tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau were invited to attend TE University. The TE University is a gathering hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. It is a time for all the top tight ends in the league to connect and learn. Future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski was also there giving pointers.

Travis Kelce has stepped up to help out the other top guys around the league. It is fair to say it would help every TE to learn from Travis Kelce.

49ers QB Trey Lance is among the QBs at the event throwing to the guys. Former Saint Nick Vannett is also there.

Newly signed Foster Moreau is there and enjoying his Raising Cane’s.

Seeing Foster and Juwan there is a great sight after a few seasons of lackluster TE play. Both will get some pointers from the best in the league, and both can and will produce in this offense and be key pieces. Juwan had a breakout season and Foster is a favorite of Derek Carr.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel