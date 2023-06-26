Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Peyton Manning shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints QB

New Orleans Saints News:

Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko ranked the New Orleans Saints defensive backs as the 19th in the NFL.

Peyton Manning believes that Derek Carr “can do exactly what the Saints need.”

Pro Football Focus grades every player on the Saints defense.

Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson speaks on the Saints’ current secondary.

In honor of #PrideMonth, a group of Saints and @PelicansNBA employees volunteered at @HabitatNOLA’s Pride Build to help build a home for a local family and celebrate New Orleans Habitat LGBTQ+ homeowners ️‍ #PrideBuild pic.twitter.com/EADdImfMP2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2023