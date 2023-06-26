Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Peyton Manning shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints QB

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Secondary Gets Laughingly Low Grade by National Site - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko ranked the New Orleans Saints defensive backs as the 19th in the NFL.
Ex-NFL QB Predicts Derek Carr Will Thrive With Saints - Saints News Network
Peyton Manning believes that Derek Carr “can do exactly what the Saints need.”
Saints defense PFF grades from 2022 season - Yahoo! Sports
Pro Football Focus grades every player on the Saints defense.
‘No weak links.’ Saints assistant Marcus Robertson explains why he is excited about secondary - NOLA
Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson speaks on the Saints’ current secondary.
In honor of #PrideMonth, a group of Saints and @PelicansNBA employees volunteered at @HabitatNOLA’s Pride Build to help build a home for a local family and celebrate New Orleans Habitat LGBTQ+ homeowners ️ #PrideBuild pic.twitter.com/EADdImfMP2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2023
Took a visit to support #Saints legend Archie Manning and his family for their 27th annual Manning Passing Academy⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ISHYMrhGOU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2023
A few new #SaintsOnSocial these days@CommunityCoffee pic.twitter.com/Z6sTgMIUWO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 23, 2023
