Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Peyton Manning shares his thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints QB

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Secondary Gets Laughingly Low Grade by National Site - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko ranked the New Orleans Saints defensive backs as the 19th in the NFL.

Ex-NFL QB Predicts Derek Carr Will Thrive With Saints - Saints News Network

Peyton Manning believes that Derek Carr “can do exactly what the Saints need.”

Saints defense PFF grades from 2022 season - Yahoo! Sports

Pro Football Focus grades every player on the Saints defense.

‘No weak links.’ Saints assistant Marcus Robertson explains why he is excited about secondary - NOLA

Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson speaks on the Saints’ current secondary.

