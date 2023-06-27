Get to know: CB Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore has been one of the league's premier corners since being drafted in 2017. He’s been a cornerstone on the New Orleans Saints defense and has given them a consistent CB1 for the past six years. So, who is Marshon Lattimore and how did he come to be an elite corner for the Saints?

College

Marshon Lattimore was a four-star cornerback and the nations 44th ranked prospect out of high school according to 247 Sports. The nations 6th ranked corner out of Cleveland, Ohio committed to Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, UCLA, USC and many others.

After redshirting his freshman season, Lattimore appeared in seven games in 2015 before injuring his hamstring which forced him to miss the rest of the season. Lattimore bounced back and had a standout year in Columbus in 2016. In 13 games, he totaled 45 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions, including one pick-six. After a solid 2016 campaign, Lattimore posted a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with a 38.5 inch vertical. His athleticism mixed with his production locked in his spot as CB1 in the 2017 draft and was selected by the Saints with the 11th pick.

Rookie Season

As good as Lattimore has been since entering the league, it’s hard to think that his rookie year may have just been his best as a pro. As a rookie, Lattimore recorded 52 total tackles, five interception (one for a TD) and 18 passes defended. His five interceptions ranked as the fifth most in the league that year.

Lattimore would be awarded with the defensive rookie of the year award following his rookie season, and he and fellow rookie Alvin Kamara would become the second pair of teammates to win DROY and OROY in the same season.

NFL Career

Since his breakout rookie season, Lattimore has the sixth most passes defended in the league. Until 2022, Lattimore had played in 13+ games each season, making him one of the most reliable corners in the NFL. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl in four out of six seasons, missing it in 2018 and 2022. He has also been ranked on the NFL Top 100 list in 2018 (82nd), 2020 (76th), 2021 (86th) and 2022 (89th).

Lattimore is no stranger to big moments. In his third career playoff game against Philly in 2019 where Lattimore picked off Nick Foles twice. The first pick came with the Saints down 14-0 in the second quarter and was the momentum shifter. After that pick, the Saints outscored the Eagles 20-0. Lattimore also sealed the game for the Saints with another interception that bounced off the hands of Alshon Jeffrey to advance to the NFC Championship game.

So far in six seasons, Lattimore has totaled 327 tackles, 78 passes defended, 14 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Marshon Lattimore vs Mike Evans

Everyone knows that when the Saints and the Bucs matchup, it’s going to be a dog fight. Especially when Tom Brady was with Tampa, every time these teams met, the emotions were high, and it always made for a great game. Everyone wanted to see what happened with Tom Brady and the Saints defense, and rightfully so, because the Saints seemed to be the only team who could figure out how to shut Brady down. But the real show happened on the outside with Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.

Now don’t get me wrong, it was amazing to watch Brady meltdown on the sideline after throwing multiple interceptions, but the matchup between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans must see TV. Those two go at each other's throats every single game and it’s one of the best CB/WR matchups of the whole season.

It all started Lattimore’s rookie season. After a play, Lattimore got into a verbal confrontation with then Bucs QB, Jameis Winston. After chirping at each other, Lattimore turned away, and that’s when Winston started poking the back of Lattimore’s helmet. Lattimore responded by shoving Winston, and Mike Evans completely blindsiding Lattimore. Evans was suspended for one game after the cowardly move, and since them, Lattimore has shut Evans down in pretty much every game. Since that event, Evans has caught 23 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns in nine games against the Saints.

Contract

Before the 2021 season, Lattimore inked a five-year, 97-million-dollar extension with the Saints. His base salary for 2023 is just over one million dollars after restructuring his contract to help the Saints cap situation.

Lattimore is signed with the Saints through 2026, but the Saints can get out of the contract before the 2025 season if they so choose (which I don’t see them doing). He’s currently the fifth highest paid corner based on average yearly salary, putting him behind Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey and Marlon Humphrey.

Fun Facts

Lattimore was actually fined $13,369 by the NFL for donating to a charity. Yes, you read that right. He was fined for putting $23 in the Salvation Army bucket that Dallas has on their field around Thanksgiving every season.

#Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) was fined $13,369 by the NFL for putting/donating $23 in the Salvation Army kettle in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UqtK5fQKXy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2018

Lattimore played both wide receiver and cornerback in high school and was one of six finalists for U.S. Army Player of the Year.

His mom had brothers who played football while his dad earned a scholarship to play QB at Central State University in Ohio, but his career was cut short due to a knee injury he suffered his freshman year.

