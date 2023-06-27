Saints WR Michael Thomas is locked in for this upcoming season

For New Orleans Saints fans, it might feel like déjà vu all over again. Who Dat Nation has had high hopes for star WR Michael Thomas since his historic 2019 campaign. The injury bug has riddled Thomas and robbed Saints fans of one of their favorite players over the past three seasons.

The Ohio State product looks dialed in and ready for this upcoming season. In April, Thomas posted a video on Instagram deadlifting 530 lbs. for one rep. Saints fans were excited to see number 13 hitting the gym. Today he shared another video on Instagram deadlifting 575 lbs. for five reps.

Michael Thomas shares a video of him deadlifting 575 lbs for five reps. The #Saints WR is looking stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/JEVFh9tJsP — Jonny Camer (@CamerJonny) June 26, 2023

Thomas was a big advocate for the team acquiring Derek Carr. Are you excited to see the former all-pro back in action? Let us know in the comments below!

