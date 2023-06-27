Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Saints tight ends attend TE University

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau attend TE University - Canal Street Chronicles
Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau were both in attendance at TE University, a gathering for top tight ends put on by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.
Saints QB Derek Carr on ending Raiders career on bench: ‘I was very upset; I was mad’ - NFL.com
Derek Carr speaks on the end of his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Recap: 2023 New Orleans Saints Rookie Tour Part 2 - New Orleans Saints
2023 New Orleans Saints rookies take another tour of the city.
Chris Olave on Derek Carr joining Saints, working along side Michael Thomas - NFL.com
Chris Olave shares his thoughts on working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas, among other topics.
Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 4 - New Orleans Saints
A further look at renovations for the Caesars Superdome, planned to be completed in 2024.
#Saints TE’s Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau at TE University— Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) June 24, 2023
Plus Foster drinking Canes sauce pic.twitter.com/cqpiW57HIY
Another weekend for our hometown heroes @iam_jtgray and @TreQuanSmithUCF hosted football camps in support of the communities where they grew up! pic.twitter.com/CAxJptVNGf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 26, 2023
Name that one #Saints player...— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 26, 2023
