Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Saints tight ends attend TE University

New Orleans Saints News:

Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau were both in attendance at TE University, a gathering for top tight ends put on by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

Derek Carr speaks on the end of his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

2023 New Orleans Saints rookies take another tour of the city.

Chris Olave shares his thoughts on working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas, among other topics.

A further look at renovations for the Caesars Superdome, planned to be completed in 2024.

#Saints TE’s Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau at TE University



Plus Foster drinking Canes sauce pic.twitter.com/cqpiW57HIY — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) June 24, 2023

Another weekend for our hometown heroes @iam_jtgray and @TreQuanSmithUCF hosted football camps in support of the communities where they grew up! pic.twitter.com/CAxJptVNGf — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 26, 2023