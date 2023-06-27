 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Saints tight ends attend TE University

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau attend TE University - Canal Street Chronicles

Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau were both in attendance at TE University, a gathering for top tight ends put on by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

Saints QB Derek Carr on ending Raiders career on bench: ‘I was very upset; I was mad’ - NFL.com

Derek Carr speaks on the end of his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Recap: 2023 New Orleans Saints Rookie Tour Part 2 - New Orleans Saints

2023 New Orleans Saints rookies take another tour of the city.

Chris Olave on Derek Carr joining Saints, working along side Michael Thomas - NFL.com

Chris Olave shares his thoughts on working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas, among other topics.

Caesars Superdome renovations update | Envision the Future: Part 4 - New Orleans Saints

A further look at renovations for the Caesars Superdome, planned to be completed in 2024.

