Saints QB Derek Carr shares his feelings on how things ended with the Raiders and joining the Saints

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr was in Fresno, California on Saturday to meet with his DC4KIDS supporters. DC4KIDS is Carr’s program that benefits Valley Children’s Healthcare help provide care for local children.

Derek Carr was in Fresno to meet with his DC4Kids supporters, who came decked out in Raiders and Saints gear. https://t.co/k7tBrb0g7l — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) June 27, 2023

While at the event, Carr spoke to Anthony Galaviz with The Fresno Bee about his feelings on how things ended with the Las Vegas Raiders and joining the Saints. Carr said, “I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset. I was mad. You spend nine years in a place, you have all the records, and you can play at a high level and for something to get in the way, whether it was whatever reason, money related or whatever, injury related, I would have said I don’t even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. I didn’t get that opportunity. So, it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going.”

The Raiders benched Carr in the final two games of the 2022 season, to avoid him getting injured or his contract for the 2023 season (worth $32.9 million) would have been guaranteed.

Carr added, “But I’m happy to be somewhere where we’re in a stable organization that’s been proven for years and I hope that the Raiders find something good there too, where they can keep that stability for the next guys because I know how important it is and I care about my old teammates. But for the time being, I’m just excited to be a part of the Saints organization because they’ve won at a high level for a long time.”

Carr said he has a lot of friends on the Raiders team and is hoping for the best for them. “I want them to succeed.”

“I want that so bad for them. I want them to feel that love of the game again. I want them to feel that excitement of the game again. I want to, even in the hard times, I want them to gel together, come together and say, it’s going to be all right and move on and keep pushing and I wish that for them, and I hope the best for them, but I’m focused on our team. The thing that matters to me the most is the Saints win. I want my friends to have success and I don’t want them to have hard times, but I still want the Saints to win a little more.”

On joining the Saints, Carr said, “We had a great offseason as a team, really came together and the work on the football field is very competitive. It’s one of the more competitive, as many camps I’ve ever been a part of. We have so many veterans that are really trying to prove it every day and trying to beat each other every day, talking trash. It was so competitive and so fun to be a part of.”

To learn more about DC4KIDS or donate, go to DC4KIDS | Community Engagement | Derek Carr QB

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel