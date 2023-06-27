Saints appear to have avoided Hard Knocks once again

The bright lights of Hard Knocks have once again passed on the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Florio, through a report from a league source, stated that the New York Jets are bracing for an appearance on the 18th season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. These Jets were one of the four possible teams to be picked based on pre-existing criteria. The Saints were also among the candidates for Hard Knocks in 2023.

For some Saints fans, this comes as a relief. For some, it comes as a bummer. There’s no doubt that a season on the show would be a fascinating pre-season look into the talent on the Black and Gold, but it comes with a price.

Head coach Dennis Allen publicly stated that he did not want his team to appear on Hard Knocks this year. His attitude alluded to the point that multiple other coaches and executives probably have the same feelings toward the show.

“I wouldn’t like it. I just want to focus on our football team and getting better, and any distractions are exactly that, distractions that ultimately keep you from reaching your goal.” - Dennis Allen on June 6, 2023

Although the Saints have their fair share of interesting personalities and storylines, the Jets make perfect sense for the show. A hot-headed, veteran quarterback is taking a risk on a recently troubled franchise with a rich history and young, talented roster. Sounds pretty entertaining to me.

Just like Allen, Jets head coach Robert Saleh also wanted to avoid his team being featured on the show. But unfortunately, the entertainment appeal of Aaron Rodgers has more weight than the desires of Robert Saleh.

It should also be noted that there has never been a Hard Knocks team to win the Superbowl. So, the first roadblock that stands between the Saints and a second Super Bowl appears to be good as gone.

