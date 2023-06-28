Fleur-de-Links, June 28: Saints wide receiver named potential fantasy football breakout star

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints QB Derek Carr shares his feelings on how things ended with the Raiders and joining the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Derek Carr speaks openly on his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders and how he and the rest of the New Orleans Saints have come along over the offseason.
Derek Carr Reacts To Saints Teammate Predicting A Super Bowl Run - The Spun
Derek Carr shared his response to Cameron Jordan’s prediction of a Super Bowl run, saying that it shows Jordan’s heart.
Rashid Shaheed Tabbed as Potential Fantasy Breakout Player - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus’s Austin Scott has named Rashid Shaheed as a fantasy football breakout player for 2023.
Saints WR Michael Thomas is locked in for this upcoming season - Canal Street Chronicles
A video of Michael Thomas deadlifting 545 lbs for 5 reps has gone viral on social media.
Bryan Bresee Will Continue To See Reps With Starters - Roto Baller
Bryan Bresee saw starting reps during the offseason already, and he is likely to continue to see reps with the first team.
Saints appear to have avoided Hard Knocks once again - Canal Street Chronicles
According to recent reports, the New York Jets have been selected over the Saintw for HBO’s Hard Knocks series.
Tyrann Mathieu a Top-10 Safety in National Site - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman named Tyrann Mathieu as the #7 safety in the NFL.
Happy birthday, @chrisolave_! #Saints | @invisalign pic.twitter.com/4UuIcOY2Qb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 27, 2023
It’s always a party with 1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/l73HrlUFqS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 27, 2023
#Saints rookie tour of New Orleans complete with second line and snowballs!⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Gc91J3elJg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 27, 2023
