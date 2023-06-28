Fleur-de-Links, June 28: Saints wide receiver named potential fantasy football breakout star

New Orleans Saints News:

Derek Carr speaks openly on his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders and how he and the rest of the New Orleans Saints have come along over the offseason.

Derek Carr shared his response to Cameron Jordan’s prediction of a Super Bowl run, saying that it shows Jordan’s heart.

Pro Football Focus’s Austin Scott has named Rashid Shaheed as a fantasy football breakout player for 2023.

A video of Michael Thomas deadlifting 545 lbs for 5 reps has gone viral on social media.

Bryan Bresee saw starting reps during the offseason already, and he is likely to continue to see reps with the first team.

According to recent reports, the New York Jets have been selected over the Saintw for HBO’s Hard Knocks series.

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman named Tyrann Mathieu as the #7 safety in the NFL.

It’s always a party with 1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/l73HrlUFqS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 27, 2023