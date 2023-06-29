Canal Street Spotlights: Bret Cochran

This week on Canal Street Spotlights, we interviewed Bret Cochran about how he became a New Orleans Saints fan, his favorite players/moments and more.

CSC: Please tell us a bit about yourself and where you are from.

Bret: 36, from Prairieville, LA. I am currently enrolled at Full Saul University for my bachelor’s degree in Sports Broadcasting/Media Communications. I also work for a Treatment center for those who struggle with alcohol and substance abuse (Avenues Recovery Center) My recovery journey is a very big part of my life and I hope that anyone reading this that wants the help, can find it.

CSC: How and why did you become a Saints fan?

Bret: I became Saints fan at a very early age. I grew up playing sports with my twin brother, Brad. Around the time we started paying attention to football was when Aaron Brooks was at Quarterback. Although the team wasn’t what we are now, we still cheered for them. Deuce McAllister was our favorite running back. The love for the Saints runs in the family so it was inevitable when we were going to be glued to the tv on Sundays.

CSC: Who is your favorite Saints player? (Past or present)

Bret: Pierre Thomas and Cam Jordan. I was able to meet both of them through a close friend. I just admire what they have done for the city and for the team. I’m sure everyone will say Brees, but that’s a given. He’s the best quarterback we have ever had. I just wanted to shout out two other players that have a close place in my heart as a fan.

CSC: Favorite moment in Saints history so far?

Bret: Other than winning the Super Bowl… I would have to say the NFC championship game against Brett Farve and the Vikings to play in the Super Bowl. It was just a great game to watch on both side of the ball.

Thank you again to Bret for taking the time to chat with us and feel free for follow him at @typical_bret on social media.

