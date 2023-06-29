Saints announce dates for 2023 training camp

The NFL released the dates for every team’s 2023 training camps on Wednesday. While rookie training camp dates are all over the place, 27 of the 32 NFL teams, including the New Orleans Saints, will report for training camp on July 25th.

2023 NFL Training Camp reporting dates and locations: pic.twitter.com/wqS7NqDcpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

The Saints are one of eight teams who will have their rookies report to camp a full week before the veterans. Most other team's rookies will report a few days earlier or at the same time as their veterans.

The Saints veterans will report to camp on July 25th. NFL training camps usually last about two weeks, ending just before their first preseason game in August. With the schedule changing to just three preseason games last season, the Saints will have three full weeks of training camp (one week for rookies, two weeks with veterans). If this holds true, the Saints will conclude their training camp on August 8th, five days before they open the preseason at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

