Fleur-de-Links, June 29: Saints player compares Derek Carr to Drew Brees

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints Introduce Quarterback Derek Carr Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Roster Evaluation According to National Site - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman ranked the New Orleans Saints as 19th in the NFL in terms of overall roster.

Ryan Leaf Picks New Orleans Saints for Best Record in NFC - 1033 The Goat

Former NFL quaterback Ryan Leaf predicts the Saints will end the 2023 season with a record of 12-5.

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former linebacker Scott Pelluer - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer passed away at the age of 64.

Saints Training Camp Reporting Dates and Location Revealed - Saints News Network

Official locations and dates for Saints training camp have been revealed.

Derek Carr’s New Teammate Compares Him To Saints Legend Drew Brees - The Spun

Juwan Johnson compared Derek Carr to Drew Brees.

