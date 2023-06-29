Fleur-de-Links, June 29: Saints player compares Derek Carr to Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Roster Evaluation According to National Site - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman ranked the New Orleans Saints as 19th in the NFL in terms of overall roster.
Ryan Leaf Picks New Orleans Saints for Best Record in NFC - 1033 The Goat
Former NFL quaterback Ryan Leaf predicts the Saints will end the 2023 season with a record of 12-5.
New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former linebacker Scott Pelluer - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer passed away at the age of 64.
Saints Training Camp Reporting Dates and Location Revealed - Saints News Network
Official locations and dates for Saints training camp have been revealed.
Derek Carr’s New Teammate Compares Him To Saints Legend Drew Brees - The Spun
Juwan Johnson compared Derek Carr to Drew Brees.
Everyone loves Chris Olave highlights— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 27, 2023
: https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/43Tuo7U40a
#Saints host first @NFLFLAG Photo Day and Clinic powered by @Gatorade with teams ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 28, 2023
Looking forward to many more https://t.co/4UOdrBYlkH pic.twitter.com/aKXXugVNUJ
NFL OL James Hurst joins Scoop du Jour this week. He’s entering his 10th year in the league & 4th season with the @saints.— Jourdan Black (@JourdanBlack) June 28, 2023
The Tar Heel talks family, faith, his time with the @ravens after going undrafted, fave books & tells us who’s the best DL he’s gone up against. pic.twitter.com/BdQB3Amlvt
