Fleur-de-Links, June 29: Saints player compares Derek Carr to Drew Brees

Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman ranked the New Orleans Saints as 19th in the NFL in terms of overall roster.

Former NFL quaterback Ryan Leaf predicts the Saints will end the 2023 season with a record of 12-5.

Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer passed away at the age of 64.

Official locations and dates for Saints training camp have been revealed.

Juwan Johnson compared Derek Carr to Drew Brees.

Everyone loves Chris Olave highlights



#Saints host first @NFLFLAG Photo Day and Clinic powered by @Gatorade with teams ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old!



