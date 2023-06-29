Saints TE Juwan Johnson already impressed with his new quarterback

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is already impressed with his new QB Derek Carr. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Johnson said he sees similarities in both his new quarterback and old quarterback, Drew Brees.

"He's giving me a lot of Drew [Brees]."



High praise for @Saints QB Derek Carr from TE Juwan Johnson #Saints | #WhoDat | @juwanplease pic.twitter.com/KkJQoFROHQ — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 28, 2023

Johnson said, “He’s giving me a lot of Drew, going into the huddle, committing the huddle, the guys gravitating to him. These are things I’ve seen how Drew conducted the huddle, how Drew conducted the offense and things like that. So, it’s given me similar feels.”

Johnson played with Brees during his final season with the Saints in 2020.

“I feel like with Derek, there’s a lot of things you can do. He’s been in an offense where he’s had Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense which I think he’s probably never had before. So that’s something that he can use a little bit.”

Johnson was signed as a free agent by the Saints in 2020. Last season, he had a career-best performance with 42 catches for 508 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Johnson just signed two-year deal contract extension in March worth $12 million.

