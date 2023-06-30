Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Hard Knocks likely not coming to New Orleans

As previously noted, no one with the Saints has heard a word from the NFL or HBO on this subject, so they’re assuming another team is going to be the focus of this season’s Hard Knocks episode. https://t.co/pNgxKZs7K7 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 26, 2023

So glad they didn’t pick the saints for hard knocks — shaaaad504 (@__Rashaad17) June 27, 2023

Saints needs to keep Dennis Allen forever if for nothing else than to ensure they never pick the Saints for Hard Knocks — Hausen (Muffalotta Enjoyer) (@Hausen915) June 26, 2023

I never felt the Saints would be the Hard Knocks team because there’s no way HBO was picking Dennis Allen and us over Rodgers/New York or Fields/Chicago lol. https://t.co/ma8AlQqjhs — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) June 26, 2023

Chris Olave’s Birthday

Happy Birthday — IRV Smith (@IrvSmith8284) June 27, 2023

Happy Birthday #ChrisOlave. Your birthday is on the same day as me. I wish you good health, lots of love and a successful season with our #Saints. #Whodat. Greetings from Cologne — ꜱᴀɪɴᴛꜱᴄᴏʟᴏɢɴᴇ⚜️ (@SaintsCologne) June 27, 2023

Happy Birthday!!! Gonna be an epic year! Who Dat! ⚜️ — Jess L. Mc. (@All_Saints_Day) June 27, 2023

The Pope’s accidental usage of the Saints hashtag

The secret of the lives of the #saints is their familiarity and confidence with God, which grew within them and made it easier for them to recognize what was pleasing to Him. This familiarity overcomes the fear or the doubt that His will is not for our good. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 24, 2023

This is what happens when the US decides on all the hashtags — Dusk (@Dusk_3388) June 24, 2023

Do you think the offence will click with Carr at the helm? — Half Court Crane (@McGeee1994) June 24, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

