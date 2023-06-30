Fleur-de-Links, June 30: Saints receiver makes top 10 list

New Orleans Saints News:

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger suggests that the New Orleans Saints should sign Jadeveon Clowney before the start of training camps.

Erik McCoy was ranked as the 15th center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus’s Gordon McGuinness.

Pro Football Focus’s Braxton Howard ranked Chris Olave as the #10 receiver in the NFL against zone coverage.

The time AK made six defenders miss and walked into the endzone >>>>>



https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | #TBT pic.twitter.com/1y1B52p6tE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 29, 2023

We recently hosted our 4th annual @nike 11-On with 12 high schools from throughout Louisiana! These athletes brought the competition to a whole new level #ThisIsHSFootball pic.twitter.com/4h2FQwUktz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 29, 2023