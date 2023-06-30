 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 30: Saints receiver makes top 10 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Could Add Veteran DE - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger suggests that the New Orleans Saints should sign Jadeveon Clowney before the start of training camps.

PFF: Saints’ Erik McCoy middle-of-the-pack in center rankings - BVM Sports

Erik McCoy was ranked as the 15th center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus’s Gordon McGuinness.

Chris Olave Graded Among NFL’s Best Against Zone Coverage - Saints News Network

Pro Football Focus’s Braxton Howard ranked Chris Olave as the #10 receiver in the NFL against zone coverage.

