What are some of your special memories of the Superdome?

The New Orleans skyline would not be the same without the iconic Superdome or the late Dave Dixon, who was the driving force behind New Orleans being awarded an NFL team and the Superdome being built. New Orleans was officially awarded a team on All Saints Day, November 1st, 1966. Construction on the Superdome broke ground in August 1971 and after a few delays, it was completed 4 years later.

The New Orleans Saints played their first home game in the Superdome on August 3rd, 1975. The building hosted its first Super Bowl, Super Bowl XII in January 1978 and has since hosted multiple Super Bowls as well as NCAA Championships, Sugar Bowls, Mardi Gras festivities, concerts, conventions and more. In January 2016, the Superdome was added to U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The stadium has also had a few name changes, first known as the Louisiana Superdome, then Mersades-Benz Superdome and currently, Caesars Superdome. It has also gone through a few renovations but through the years, one thing has remained the same, the dome is the home of the Saints and over 70,000 faithful fans that show up every game day to cheer them on.

Having been a Saints season ticket holder for many years, I can personally tell you the Superdome is a special place. While I have seen a lot of magical moments over the years, witnessing Steve Gleason’s blocked punt in the “Domecoming” game and Garrett Hartley kicking the Saints into Super Bowl 44 are two moments that I will never forget.

What are some of your special memories that took place in the dome?

