What undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the team?

It seems like every so often, the New Orleans Saints find a gem or two from post-draft rookie signees. We’ve seen players over the past few seasons come in and make impacts early on in their career for the team. Guys like Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Raashid Shaheed and others have contributed mightily to this team. The team will now be looking for the emergence of the next one this summer. Who might it be?

I decided to give my thoughts on a few undrafted rookies that could make some hay during camp and possibly make some noise in the fall. Obviously, some position groups are deeper than others which makes it a lot tougher to stick around but which is why I for sure factored in the talent of the players when making this grouping.

Let’s start.

WR Shaq Davis

Davis is a physical specimen at receiver coming in a 6’4 216 pounds. He made a ton of plays at the FCS level (many against my former squad at Del. State) racking up over 2700 yards in 29 touchdowns in just 35 games. His ability to play above the rim is what makes him special but he’s also pretty quick for his size in the open field. The Saints do have a little bit of a crowded receiver room especially if they make a trade in the next couple of days but don’t be surprised if Davis sticks around maybe as the next guy up off the practice squad.

LB Anfernee Orji

Orji is another intriguing player with some unique athletic traits. Standing at 6’1 230 lbs. he is on the smaller side in terms of the Saints prototype but wows you with testing numbers. Running a 4.53 40-yard dash to go with a 38.5-inch vert is extremely impressive for any position let alone a linebacker. His production can also speak for itself as he posted 266 tackles over three seasons with Vanderbilt. With the Saints lack of depth at the linebacker position, Orji has a legitimate shot to be the third linebacker on this team.

DB Adrian Frye

Frye’s a 6’0 200 lbs. corner that has great ball skills, a lot of length and can tackle. Frye competed at Texas Tech in college where he accumulated seven interceptions and 19 pass breakups. At times he can be a little flat footed and struggles to recover. This is why I see him transitioning more into a safety role where he can cover ground freely and find the football. There are no definite answers as far as safety depth which is why I can see Frye possibly finding a role at that spot with great camp and preseason play.

