Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana hosts “Summer Snoball Smash”

The Saints Cheer Krewe and mascot Gumbo participated in the event.

By Tina Howell
NFL: AUG 30 Preseason - Texans at Saints Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana hosted a “Summer Snoball Smash” on Friday, June 2nd at their new location next to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The event featured complimentary sno-balls from Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, food, entertainment, games, giveaways and prizes.

Saints team mascot Gumbo and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance to help hand out snoballs as well as make a donation from their proceeds from the season-long Saints flag campaign. All net proceeds from the custom Saints flags available went to RMHC.

The Ronald McDonald House in New Orleans opened in December 1983 with the help of the New Orleans Saints. It was the 53rd Ronald McDonald House to open in the United States. Their mission is to provide a “home-away-from-home” to families of seriously ill or injured children and to provide programs that give comfort, compassion and care to children and their families.

To learn more about RMHC, go to Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana (rmhc-sla.org)

