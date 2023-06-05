Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana hosts “Summer Snoball Smash”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana hosted a “Summer Snoball Smash” on Friday, June 2nd at their new location next to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The event featured complimentary sno-balls from Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, food, entertainment, games, giveaways and prizes.

Saints team mascot Gumbo and members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance to help hand out snoballs as well as make a donation from their proceeds from the season-long Saints flag campaign. All net proceeds from the custom Saints flags available went to RMHC.

The Saints joined kids at the Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana for a snoball party, where proceeds were donated from the season-long Saints flag campaign in partnership with @McDonalds! pic.twitter.com/qXWSHOGeji — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 2, 2023

The Ronald McDonald House in New Orleans opened in December 1983 with the help of the New Orleans Saints. It was the 53rd Ronald McDonald House to open in the United States. Their mission is to provide a “home-away-from-home” to families of seriously ill or injured children and to provide programs that give comfort, compassion and care to children and their families.

To learn more about RMHC, go to Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana (rmhc-sla.org)

