Fleur-de-Links, June 5: Former Saints linebacker retires from NFL

New Orleans Saints News:

Videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson are to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for their contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization.

The seventh annual City of Biloxi Saints Hall of Fame events took place on Thursday June 1st and Friday June 2nd.

Pro Football Focus named Taysom Hill as the #9 tight end in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

Former Saints linebacker Manti Te’o has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Dennis Allen says that he does not worry about backlash for Jon Gruden’s visit to the Saints and that he believes the visit was “beneficial for [the] football team.”

Jameis Winston speaks on his role as the Saints backup quarterback, saying that football is “bigger than” one person.

Alontae Taylor says that he likes that Dennis Allen allows players to be themselves and “just plays hard-nosed, defensive football.”

