Fleur-de-Links, June 5: Former Saints linebacker retires from NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award - Canal Street Chronicles
Videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson are to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for their contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization.
Annual Saints Hall of Fame City of Biloxi events a big success - Crescent City Sports
The seventh annual City of Biloxi Saints Hall of Fame events took place on Thursday June 1st and Friday June 2nd.
Taysom Hill Makes Surprise Appearance on PFF Rankings - Saints News Network
Pro Football Focus named Taysom Hill as the #9 tight end in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.
Manti Te’o Finally Announced His Retirement And Fans Aren’t Too Surprised - The Spun
Former Saints linebacker Manti Te’o has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Dennis Allen responds to criticism of Jon Gruden’s Saints visit - Larry Brown Sports
Dennis Allen says that he does not worry about backlash for Jon Gruden’s visit to the Saints and that he believes the visit was “beneficial for [the] football team.”
Jameis Winston “all in” on new role as Saints backup QB - Crescent City Sports
Jameis Winston speaks on his role as the Saints backup quarterback, saying that football is “bigger than” one person.
Saints Cornerback Shares Why He Loves Playing For Dennis Allen - Saints News Network
Alontae Taylor says that he likes that Dennis Allen allows players to be themselves and “just plays hard-nosed, defensive football.”
